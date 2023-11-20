Home

Sports

”Rohit Sharma Is The Unluckiest Man In The World”, Travis Head On India Captain After Australia Beat India In ICC World Cup Final

”Rohit Sharma Is The Unluckiest Man In The World”, Travis Head On India Captain After Australia Beat India In ICC World Cup Final

India put onto bat first, scored just 240 runs on the board and the visitors chased down the target in 43 overs and won the match by 6 wickets.

Travis Head and Rohit Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Travis Head was unstoppable on Sunday in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final against India for Australia as his 120-ball 137 helped the Aussies clinch their 6th ODI World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trending Now

India put onto bat first, scored just 240 runs on the board and the visitors chased down the target in 43 overs and won the match by 6 wickets.

You may like to read

After the match, Head termed India captain, Rohit Sharma as the ‘unluckiest man in the world’.

“He’s (Rohit Sharma) probably the unluckiest man in the world,” Head told at the post-match presentation.

Head not only impressed with the bat, he also made his presence felt in the field during the first innings as he took a brilliant catch to send Rohit Sharma packing. He also talked about his fielding, something he worked on and Rohit’s catch was a great moment for him.

“Again, it’s (fielding) something that I worked hard on. I couldn’t imagine getting a hundred, couldn’t probably imagine holding onto that one. Was great to hold on to that catch,” Head said about that catch.

India won 10 straight matches to reach the final on home soil, but were beaten on the day by an Australian side who delivered in all facets of the game.

Be it batting, bowling, or fielding, Australia completely dominated the set-up and Team India looked clueless in the game. The loss couldn’t be attributed to a single player obviously but there were instances where the team didn’t just put up the show.

Batting first on a pitch which is very slow and a tricky surface, had already put India onto the backfoot. Rohit Sharma said he would have batted first only even if India have won the toss.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.