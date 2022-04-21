New Delhi: Captain of the Indian national cricket team, Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been included in the top five players in Wisden’s ‘Cricketers of the year’ list for the year 2022. According to a report by PTI, England’s Joe Root has been named the leading cricketer in the world, for his performance in the last year. For women, South Africa’s batter Lizelle Lee has claimed the coveted title.Also Read - MI vs CSK, IPL 2022, April 21: Critical Match for Both Chennai and Mumbai? Will Mumbai Open It’s Account? Watch Video to Find Out

Rohit had an exceptional summer at the top of the order for India, scoring 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57. The India skipper scored a match-defining 127 at The Oval, his first Test century away from home. Bumrah starred for India in their visit to England last summer. Besides his exploits in India's historic win at Lord's, he also produced a match-winning spell at The Oval with the latter handing India a 2-1 lead in the series that is to be concluded in July this year.

Other names on the list

Pakistani wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has claimed the title of leading T20 cricketer in the world.

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway and English bowler Ollie Robinson have also made it to the list.

Women star Dane van Niekerk has also been listed.

Lizelle Lee was named the leading woman cricketer in the world after a dominant 2021, averaging 90.28 with the bat in ODI cricket, including a spectacular series against India in which she scored 288 runs in four innings.

