Sharjah: Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap on Tuesday in Sharjah during an Indian Premier League game versus Rajasthan Royals by becoming the first Indian to hit 400 T20 sixes. He got to the feat during the third over of the Mumbai chase. Royals bowler Shreyas Gopal was at the receiving end.

The Indian finds himself in a coveted list with stars like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Shane Watson featuring. Gayle is on top of the list with more than 1000 sixes. Rohit's MI teammate Kieron Pollard also features in the list with 758. With plenty of years of cricket left him, he is expected to go past 500+ sixes in his T20 career.

With 227 sixes in 212 IPL matches, Rohit finds himself third in the list for most sixes in the Indian T20 league. He has Gayle and de Villiers ahead of him. The MI captain is also the third-highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. He is only behind Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. The 33-year-old bats at a strike rate of 130+ in the IPL.

“We had to come here and do what we had to do, which was to get the two points. It was a chance to improve our run rate as well. We got off to a flier, and we said there is a chance for us to up the run rate,” said Rohit during the post-match presentation after MI beat RR by eight wickets.

With MI still in the playoffs race, they need to ensure they win their final league game versus Hyderabad.