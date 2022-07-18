Manchester: Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap after India beat England in the final ODI on Sunday by five wickets at Old Trafford. With the win, India won the three-match ODI series in England. The win meant Rohit’s side became only the third India side to win an ODI series on English soil. Rohit also became the first Indian captain to win both ODI and T20I series in England.Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Gesture Towards Arshdeep Singh After Ind Beat Eng at Manchester is Heartwarming; Video Goes Viral

India won its first ODI series in England under the captaincy of Mohammed Azharuddin in 1990. India had to then wait for 24 years before MS Dhoni joined Azharuddin. Rohit has now joined the elite list comprising of Dhoni and Azhar. He is now the third Indian captain to win the ODI bilateral series in England.

Rohit has a splendid 81.25 win per cent as the India captain in ODI cricket. His percentages in T20I and Test format are 83.87 and 100, respectively.

“Very pleased. Came here, wanted to achieve something as a group in white ball. We were here last time and were beaten, I remember that. Not an easy place to come and win games. It was a good pitch, but we do understand it’s not going to be easy if we lose wickets upfront. Positive side of it, these guys haven’t batted much in the middle overs. Today we got to see that with Hardik and Rishabh. At no point we felt they were panicking,” Rohit said after the win at Manchester.

India would now travel to West Indies for a white-ball series. The team would be missing Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah.