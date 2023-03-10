Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Jokingly Tries to Hit Ishan Kishan During IND vs AUS 4th Test; Watch VIRAL Video

Rohit Sharma Jokingly Tries to Hit Ishan Kishan During IND vs AUS 4th Test; Watch VIRAL Video

Ind vs Aus: While returning to pick it up, Rohit tried to hit him jokingly.

Watch: Rohit Sharma attacked for 'manhandling' Ishan Kishan on field during IND vs AUS 4th Test, video creates confusion

Ahmedabad: It was a long day in the field for the Indians as only four Australian wickets fell on the opening day at Ahmedabad during the fourth and final Test. In a hilarious episode that took place, Ishan Kishan had come to give drinks. While rushing back to the dressing room, he dropped the bottle. While returning to pick it up, Rohit tried to hit him jokingly. Unfortunately, the whole matter was blown out of proportion on social media, with users accusing the India captain of ‘manhandling’ and ‘disrespecting’ Ishan Kishan.

Here is the clip that is drawing all the unnecessary attention:

You may like to read

Rohit sharma trying to manhandle ishan kishan

What does he think, is ishan his personal servant ? Shameful behavior pic.twitter.com/L0hvUhqcif — M. (@IconicKohIi) March 9, 2023

Here is how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja combined patience with grit to raise his 14th Test hundred that guided Australia to a comfortable 255 for four as a keen contest between bat and ball marked the opening day.

After dominating the batters in the first three matches of the series, the Indian spinners struggled to trouble the Australians with the Motera track, as anticipated, turning out to be a better wicket. Khawaja, Australia’s best batter on the tour, was determination- personified throughout his six-hour stay as he struck 15 boundaries in his unbeaten 104-run knock.

At stumps the Pakistan-born Khwaja had Cameron Green (49) for company.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.