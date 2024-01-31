‘Rohit Sharma Just Switched Off Completely’: Michael Vaughan Hails Virat Kohli’s Test Captaincy

Home

Virat Kohli is arguably the most successful Test captain for India. Under his captaincy, India played in the final of the World Test Championship.

New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed Rohit Sharma for his poor captaincy in the first Test match against England. India lost the game by 28 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The 49-year-old reckons that India is missing Virat Kohli’s captaincy in the longest format of the game.

Kohli has not featured in the first Test match against England and the star batter will also miss the second Test citing personal reasons. Vaughan felt that India wouldn’t lost the game if Kohli was leading the team.

On the YouTube channel, ‘Club Prairie Fire’, Vaughan said, “They missed Virat Kohli’s captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat’s captaincy that week, India wouldn’t have lost the game. Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely.”

Now, Apart from Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul will also miss the second Test match which will start from Februray 2 at Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium – Visakhapatnam.

“Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad. Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” the BCCI said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India’s squad. Meanwhile, this was the maiden call for Sarfaraz in the Test squad.

On the other hand, Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1, 2024, in Ahmedabad.

India’s updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

