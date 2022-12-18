Rohit Sharma ko Bolo Ghar Baithe – Ajay Jadeja Makes BOLD Remark After IND Beat BAN

Ind vs Ban: Jadeja reckons Rohit should take his time and not rush his return with a Test series against Australia coming up.

Rohit Sharma Injury, Ind vs Ban (IANS Image)

Chattogram: Stand-in captain KL Rahul led the Indian side to an emphatic 188-run win on Sunday against Bangladesh in the opening Test at Chattogram. Following the win, ex-India cricketer Ajay Jadeja made a stunning remark on regular captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury. Jadeja reckons Rohit should take his time and not rush his return with a Test series against Australia coming up.

“Tabhi toh bol raha hu Rohit ko bolo ghar me baithne keliye (That is why I suggest Rohit should stay at home). When a player suffers a hand fracture and you cannot hold the bat for about 10 days, even if you recover, you cannot really join the team the very next day. It takes another 1- to 15 days. And we don’t even know the extent of the injury yet. That is why I suggest this. We are looking for a temporary solution and this is the best solution for it,” he said during his conversation with Sony Sports.

Rohit picked up the injury during the ODI series and then flew back home. As per reports, Rohit is fit and could be back in Bangladesh in time for the second Test. There is no confirmation on this as yet. If Rohit returns as captain, it would be interesting to see if Rahul finds a spot in the XI.

With the win, India has taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the Test series. The second Test starts on December 22 onwards. The win also helped India’s chances of making the World Test Championship final.