Rohit Sharma LAVISHES Praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal Following His Heroics vs England

Dharamsala: It was a Test series win to remember as India beat England at Dharamsala in the fifth and final Test to complete a 4-1 routing. Following the win by an innings and 64 runs, India captain Rohit Sharma lauded young Yashasvi Jaiswal for his brilliant show throughout the series. Admitting that it would be ‘amazing’ to be in Jaiswal’s position, Rohit said that he would have bigger challenges going forward. Rohit also revealed that Jaiswal is a ‘tough’ character and he loves challenges.

“He’s (talking about Jaiswal) got a long way to go, amazing to be in this position. When a guy’s got talent like that who can put pressure on the bowlers from the word go, there will be lots of challenges going forward. He is a tough guy and loves the challenges, clearly superb series for him and likes to score big,” Rohit hailed Jaiswal at the post-match presentation.

