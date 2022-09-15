Mumbai: After the early exit in the Asia Cup, doubts have started creeping into the minds of the fans about India’s chances at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Can the side go all the way? Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar reckons India can win the WC with a bit of luck and has asked all to stop talking about Mohammed Shami’s exclusion.Also Read - Hardik Pandya's One-Word Reply to Dinesh Karthik's 'Dream Come True' Tweet After T20 WC Squad Announcement | VIRAL TWEET

"I believe that this team, with a bit of luck that every team needs, can bring home the trophy," Gavaskar told The Indian Express.

"Once the team is selected, then it's our India team and we all have to back it. We shouldn't question selections and omissions as it can demoralise some of the players," the batting maestro added.

“I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, and Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup. Would have given them a long run in T20Is because they all had a brilliant IPL season,” former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar had told The Express on Tuesday.

On paper, India would be a strong team but again – fans cannot forget what happened last year. We had a similar side and could not even make it to the knockout stage. India take on Pakistan in their T20 WC opener.

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh