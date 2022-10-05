Mumbai: After series wins over Australia and South Africa; Rohit Sharma and Co. would leave for the T20 World Cup soon. But again, in Australia – the conditions, and the challenges would be different. Keeping that in mind, the Indian team is leaving no stoned unturned and reaching Australia a week in advance to get used to the conditions. The team would reach Perth first where they would stay for a week and reports suggest that the Indian side would play a couple of warm-up games against the Western Australia XI. The matches would take place on the 10th and 13th of October. And the two matches would start at 4 PM IST.Also Read - Rohit Sharma's 'Folding Hands' Act After Mohammed Siraj Steps on Boundary Ropes While Taking Catch Becomes Butt of All Jokes | VIRAL TWEETS

After the two matches against Western Australia, the team will reach Brisbane where they will play the two official T20 WC warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand. The Indian team that has a number of chinks in the armour would like to rectify them in the games ahead of their T20 WC opener against Pakistan on October 23 in MCG. The games against Australia and New Zealand are bound to test and stretch the Indian cricketers as they are formidable oppositions. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Owns UNWANTED Batting Record After Registering 2-Ball Duck at Indore vs SA

With premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out, India is on the search for the third pacer and there are a number of candidates in the fray. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Gives Winning Trophy to Shahbaz Ahmed After Ind-SA Final T20I at Indore; Heartwarming Gesture Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

“Only 7,8 members of the squad have been to Australia, so we have organised a few practise games. We need to understand what combination we can play. Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has the experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we’ll find it out there,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation after the 49-run loss against South Africa in the third and final T20I.