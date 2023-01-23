Top Recommended Stories
Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Team Pray For Rishabh Pant’s Quick Recovery: Suryakumar Yadav REVEALS | PICS
Speaking to the reporters after offering prayers, Suryakumar Yadav said that Pant is a key member of the squad and it is important he is back.
Indore: Ahead of the third and final ODI at Indore, Team India players paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on Sunday to pray for the quick recovery of Rishabh Pant. Speaking to the reporters after offering prayers, Suryakumar Yadav said that Pant is a key member of the squad and it is important he is back.
“We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant. His comeback is very important to us. We have already won the series against New Zealand, looking forward to the final match against them,” SKY told reporters outside the temple.
Here are the pictures of the Indian team at the temple:
We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant. His comeback is very important to us. We have already won the series against New Zealand, looking forward to the final match against them: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav pic.twitter.com/2yngbYZXfb
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023
Meanwhile, India continued their dominant form in ODIs as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead against New Zealand after whitewashing Sri Lanka recently. With the third and final ODI set to be a dead rubber, India is likely to test their bench strength. If that is the case, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami may be given a breather. Umran Malik and Rajat Patidar are in line to make the playing XI for the last match.
The Indore ODI takes place on Tuesday. The hosts would like to continue their winning streak, while NZ would like to get one back before the T20Is.
