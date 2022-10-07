Perth: Rohit Sharma-led India has hit the training ground on Friday for their first practise session in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.Also Read - Arshdeep Singh Shares First Visuals After Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Reach Australia For T20 WC; IG Story Goes VIRAL

BCCI posted with the caption, ‘Hello and welcome to WACA #TeamIndia are here for their first training session.’ Also Read - Ravi Shastri Makes BIG Prediction on India's T20 WC Chances; Calls Jasprit Bumrah's Absence 'Unfortunate'

Hello and welcome to WACA 🏟 #TeamIndia are here for their first training session. pic.twitter.com/U79rpi9u0d — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2022

Also Read - Sanju Samson Over Rishabh Pant in Rohit Sharma-Led India's T20 WC Squad; Twitterverse Reacts After Heroics vs SA in 1st ODI | VIRAL TWEETS

Team India left for Australia on Thursday, where the Twitter handle of Indian board shared an image of the squad. The players were looking smart in their formals which had the BCCI emblem on them. Given India’s current form, they would be one of the favourites. The team would reach Perth where they would remain for a week before heading to Brisbane. BCCI captioned the picture: “Picture perfect Let’s do this #TeamIndia cricketworldcup, here we come.”

Jasprit Bumrah is already ruled out, the ongoing South Africa ODI series could be a shot-out between Deepak Chahar, who is on the standby list, and Mohammed Siraj, who could make that list in the event that Mohammed Shami fails to become match-fit before October 15.

Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Chahar are the standbys named for the Indian team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and will be traveling Down Under as reserves.

India play their first match against Pakistan on 23rd October.

Team India Squad For World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.