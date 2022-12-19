Rohit Sharma Likely To Miss Second Test Against Bangladesh; KL Rahul To Lead India | Report

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma likely to miss the second test against Bangladesh due to his thumb injury while playing the second ODI against Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma

Dhaka: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will likely to miss the second test against Bangladesh due to his thumb injury while playing the second ODI against Bangladesh earlier this month. Rohit already missed the third ODI and first test match against Bangladesh.

India already won the first test match against Bangladesh and now team India will play the second test match which will be played from December 22 to 26 at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit will remain unavailable for the second Test as well, which will begin on December 22 in Mirpur. Rohit had incurred an injury on his thumb during the second ODI match against Bangladesh earlier this month after which he was ruled out of the third game and the opening Test match.

Rohit was expected to join the team in Mirpur, but he hasn’t recovered fully from the injury. According the report, with India having important matches ahead, BCCI and the selection committee have decided not to take any risk. It further added that the 35-year-old is able to bat through, but the medical team remain concerned about the injury while fielding. Rohit hence will aim to be available for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka staring January 3 where India will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs.

With Rohit ruled out, India will stick with Shubman Gill and Chesteshwar Pujara as both the batters were in lethal form during the first test match against Bangladesh.