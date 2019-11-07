India skipper Rohit Sharma could not keep a lid over his emotions after the third umpire gave Soumya Sarkar not out during the second T20I against Bangladesh at Rajkot on Thursday. The incident took place in the 13th over of the innings, when Sarkar gave the charge to Yuzvendra Chahal and missed the googly completely. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant did the rest as he whipped the bails off in a flash. Sarkar was on his way back, but the on-field umpire wanted to be certain that the Indian wicketkeeper had gathered the ball after it passed the stumps.

The replays showed that Sarkar was out by a distance, but surprisingly, not out appeared on the big screen. This baffled all the Indian cricketers and fans. While Sarkar saw this and was making his way back to the middle, the ‘out’ signal popped up and the Bangladeshi batsman had to eventually walk back.

Here is the dismissal:

The entire episode seems to have bothered Rohit Sharma, who abused in the used some unparliamentary language, which could be lip read.

Here is the video:

Sarkar was dismissed for 30 off 20 balls.

Earlier in the day, India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh in the second T20 here on Thursday. After winning the first T20 in the national capital by seven runs, Bangladesh has gone in with an unchanged squad. Even India has decided to play the same XI.

“Rajkot has always been a good track despite some cracks. Think there may be dew later, so life will be easier for the batsmen. Aware of our poor chasing record, but that’s not why. We just want to do something different from the last game. Priority is always to win the game first. The set of boys we have are new and I want to make them comfortable.

“When you have a score in front of you, then the batsmen know what sort of tempo they need to bat with. We have all the stats in our mind and we know how we bat first. But we want to do well here. No changes because our performances in the last game were right up there, barring a few mistakes,” Rohit said at the toss.