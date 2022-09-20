Mohali: Despite putting up a mammoth 208 for six against Australia in the T20I opener in Mohali on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma-led India found defending difficult – thanks to some splendid hitting from Cameron Green. In fact, Rohit lost his cool on Dinesh Karthik during the match as well. After Axar Patel removed Aaron Finch early, Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Steve Smith in front of the stumps as he was looking to drop it on the leg side and pinch a single. What was surprising was that there was no appeal for LBW.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Goofy Look Becomes Hit Meme During 1st T20I Between Ind-Aus at Mohali | VIRAL TWEETS

Later, the replays showed that the ball was going on to hit the stumps. When Rohit saw the footage on the big screen, he was furious over the bowler and the wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

Here is the video:

Earlier, after being put into bat – India lost the wickets of Rohit and Kohli inside the first six overs, there was a great show of intent by Hardik (71 not out off 30), KL Rahul (55 off 35), and Suryakumar (46 off 25).

With runs not coming easily, Rohit tried to counterattack by playing some risky shots and hit Cummins for a lucky six and four. He got lucky once but while going for another flick shot, the India skipper got out as Nathan Ellis took a fine running catch coming in from deep midwicket.

India had high hopes from the man in form, Virat Kohli but he couldn’t do much as Australia had their plans worked out well for him. Adam Zampa came on early to build up a series of dot balls and after scoring 3 off 7, Kohli tried to get under Nathan Ellis but presented a simple catch to mid-on, leaving India at 35-2 after 4.5 overs.

From there on, Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav built a solid partnership of 68-runs and brought India back into the game.