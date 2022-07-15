London: Rohit Sharma was put in a spot after India lost the second ODI against England on Thursday by 100 runs at the iconic Lord’s. Following the loss, Rohit was asked about Virat Kohli’s poor show during the match. The Indian captain seemed to have lost his cool for a bit when a journalist asked him the question about Kohli’s form. Rohit in Hindi said why again and seemed agitated at the question being asked. He said: “Kyun ho rahi hai bhai, mujhe samajh mein nahi aata.”Also Read - Pakistan Fans Over The Moon After Babar Azam's Gesture For Out-of-Form Virat Kohli | VIRAL TWEETS

Soon he gets his act together and says that Kohli is a great player and such lean patches are bound to come in the life of any player. He sounded confident that Kohli will bounce back to form and he is a couple of innings away from doing that.

Here is the video that is now going viral:

Rohit was yet again asked on Virat. And I am glad he said what he has. Good to see the captain back his top man. pic.twitter.com/OBtd4JHOFE — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 15, 2022

Kohli looked good initially and seemed like he will make the knock count but he perished for 16 off 25 balls trying to flirt at an away going delivery from David Willey. He edged it and Jos Buttler did the rest.

Indian top-order fell like ninepins as Reece Topley’s 6 for 24 headlined a fine England bowling performance in a series-levelling 100-run win while defending a modest target in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday. With parity restored in the three-match series, the decider at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday promises to be a mouth-watering contest.