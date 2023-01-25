Home

Rohit Sharma Loses Cool on Shardul Thakur During Ind-NZ 3rd ODI; Watch Viral VIDEO

Ind vs NZ: Conway hit Thakur for consecutive boundaries off the last two balls of the over. That did not go down well with captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Fumes at Thakur

Indore: Chasing 386 to win, New Zealand – at a certain stage – looked good to win the final ODI on Tuesday at the Holkar stadium. But then, they could not finish it as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and that did not help. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up three wickets in six overs conceding 45 runs. But there came a time when in the 27th over of the game, Conway hit Thakur for consecutive boundaries off the last two balls of the over. That did not go down well with captain Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain seemed to be fuming at Thakur while explaining what he needs to do.

“I am liked by my teammates (chuckles). When the opponents come after you it’s important to stay in the moment. I don’t think too much. You got to be ready for different situations. Everyone enjoys batting. In modern day world it’s all about batting,” Player of the match Shardul Thakur said at the post-match presentation.

With the win, India whitewashed New Zealand to become the No 1 ODI team in the world as per the latest ICC rankings.

England, who had gained the top spot merely three days back following New Zealand’s loss to India in the second ODI, are now in second position, with New Zealand slipping to the fourth spot.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, all three sides had been tied on 113 points, with their overall points the deciding differential.