Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Makes Mistake Asian Batters… – Ex-SA Star Points Ind Captain’s Mistake Ahead of 2nd Test at Cape Town

Rohit Sharma Makes Mistake Asian Batters… – Ex-SA Star Points Ind Captain’s Mistake Ahead of 2nd Test at Cape Town

SA vs Ind: Claiming that the India captain has his feet going nowhere, Cullinan reckons Rohit should be getting more on the front foot.

Rohit Sharma vs South Africa (Image: X)

Cape Town: We are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. India captain Rohit Sharma, who did not get among the runs in the Centurion Test, would be the key for the fortune of his side with the series on the line. Rohit, who has been to South Africa in the past, looked out of sought at SuperSport Park in the opening game. Former SA batter Daryll Cullinan has now spoken about Rohit’s technique and why he should change it.

Trending Now

Claiming that the India captain has his feet going nowhere, Cullinan reckons Rohit should be getting more on the front foot.

You may like to read

“As a batter, you must look to get forward in South Africa. Rohit makes the mistake Asian batters have been making in South Africa for 30 years: playing from the crease, neither forward nor back… Comes from being scared of the pace and bounce,” former South Africa top-order batsman Daryll Cullinan told The Telegraph on Monday.

“Rabada has brilliant follow-up lengths to his short balls. So, when he gets it fuller, you have to be forward with a solid defence. Indian batters get away with playing from the crease on their slower and less bouncier wickets back home,” Cullinan added.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after a dominant win by an inning and 32 runs. They would like to put on an equally dominant performance as they will have the chance to clean-sweep India by winning the second match. On the other hand, India is in a must-win situation in order to save the series.

Led by super performances from bowlers and a majestic 185 from Dean Elgar, a dominant South Africa thrashed a listless India inside three days in the first Test at SuperSport Park.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.