Rohit Sharma Makes ‘Secret Fashion Show’ Admission Before Of IND Vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Rohit Sharma spoke on India’s team environment at the ODI World Cup 2023 before the semi-final match against New Zealand to be played on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Published: November 14, 2023 6:55 PM IST

By Utkarsh Rathour

IND vs NZ, Rohit Sharma, India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023, WC 2023, Fashion show, Indian Cricket Team Fashion Show, Pre-Match Press Conference,
Rohit Sharma. (Pic: X)

New Delhi:  Indian captain Rohit Sharma has said during the pre-match conference that the side had a secret fashion show after the four-wicket win over New Zealand during the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 tournament at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

“That’s a conscious effort. We wanted to build it and that couldn’t be done with one or two players. All of them have chipped in, including the support staff. We even had a secret fashion show in Dharamsala which thankfully no one knows about,” Rohit was quoted as saying in the pre-match press conference.

