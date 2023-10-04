Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Meeting Khali During Captain’s Meet in Ahmedabad Ahead of ODI WC Opener Triggers Memefest

Rohit Sharma Meeting Khali During Captain’s Meet in Ahmedabad Ahead of ODI WC Opener Triggers Memefest

ODI World Cup: Some fans also reckoned this was one frame that featured two legends - The Great Khali and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Meets Khali (Image: X)

Ahmedabad: India captain Rohit Sharma was making all the news during the All Captain’s Meet in Ahmedabad ahead of the ODI World Cup opener. Be it with his interaction with the media or his expressions – Rohit was right in front. There was also a moment where he was caught on camera looking at the silverware with love. But, the moment that stole the show was his meeting with The Great Khali. The WWE star looked like a monster in front of Rohit, who is was shorter than the former. Once the picture of the two surfaced on social space, reactions poured in and here are some of them.

Trending Now

Reminded me of this tweet pic.twitter.com/gWvTZBkR9x — #LEO (@Goatcheeku_18) October 4, 2023

You may like to read

Khali looks like Great Wall of China infront of Rohit — Anshu Chauhan (@chauhandwarrior) October 4, 2023

Rohti Height+ Pant Height= Khali Height — (@SalmaIqbalKhan) October 4, 2023

Rohit Sharma is absolutely amazed by the larger-than-life personality of The Great Khali! “Khali bhai, phook maar ke Rohit Sharma ko seedha world cup ke final mai bhej do!” — Manthan (@manthanojha_) October 4, 2023

During the session, Rohit was asked this question during the All Captain’s Meet. While the Indian captain was confused over the question, England captain Jos Buttler asked Pakistan skipper Babar Azam about what was being spoken off. To which, Babar looked to be explaining Buttler.

“We are happy to get some off days, because so much heat and travelling one side of India to other side, so we are happy to get off time (smiles)”.

Even in last 3 editions of the World Cup hosting teams have conquered the tournament, even Indian fans are also having a lot of hopes on Indian team in this edition. On the benificiary side, the tournament is hosted by India so there are some benefits for players to play on the Indian soil.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES