Rohit Sharma meets MS Dhoni at Wankhede Stadium during T20 World Cup 2026, video goes viral, fans can’t stay calm

Rohit Sharma meets MS Dhoni at Wankhede Stadium during T20 World Cup 2026, video goes viral, fans cant stay calm

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's meet up during the India vs England semi-final in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

The second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is playing between India and England. The match is filled with full of chaos and crazy moments. The winner of this match will face New Zealand in the final of the tournament.

To cheer Team India for this highly-intense match. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and star Indian batter Rohit Sharma were there. Both of them know the importance of this match for the Men in Blue. This support from Dhoni and Rohit clearly showed their love for the team.

Abhishek Sharma’s struggle continues against off-spinners

Speaking about the game between India and England, the English team had won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, star batters Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for Team India, where Abhishek is still facing his poor form in the tournament and his struggle continues against off-spinners as England star player Will Jacks dismissed him for 9 runs.

Sanju Samson impressive batting performance

However, star batter Sanju Samson took the charge to score the runs for the team as he delivered some good shots and smashed their brilliant bowling attack like Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid. Samson scored 89 runs off 42 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes.

Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube plays crucial role for Team India with the bat

While Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube also became a headache for the England bowling line-up. Kishan played a sensational innings for the team as he scored 39 runs off 18 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. On the other hand, Dube also played some big shots for the team and scored 43 runs off 25 balls, including one four and four sixes.

Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma’s finishing touch

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma gave the finishing touch to the team. Hardik scored 27 runs off 12 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Tilak added his epic 21 runs on the board and helped team India to add 253 runs on the board. England need 254 runs to win the match and play the final against New Zealand.

