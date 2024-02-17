Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma MIMICKS Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Century Celebration Hilariously During Ind-Eng Rajkot Test; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Rohit Sharma MIMICKS Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Century Celebration Hilariously During Ind-Eng Rajkot Test; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Ind vs Eng: Rohit was caught in the act as the cameras panned to the Indian dressing-room when Jaiswal reached the milestone.

Rohit Mimicks Jaiswal

Rajkot: India captain Rohit Sharma was at his hilarious best on Saturday during day three of the third Test at Rajkot. Rohit was seen mimicking young Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century celebration. Rohit, who was in the dressing rom when Jaiswal reached his hundred, was seen with wide arms and with his face up – just like the left-hander did. Rohit was caught in the act as the cameras panned to the Indian dressing-room when Jaiswal reached the milestone. The moment is already being loved by fans. Here is the clip of what exactly happened when Jaiswal reached his third Test century.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Soon after getting to the landmark, Jaiswal started feeling some kind of pain in his back, which eventually got unbearable and he has to retire hurt on 104* off 133 balls.

The hosts lead by 322 runs with a couple of days still to go in the Test. From an Indian point of view, everybody would be hoping Jaiswal is fit and he can come out and continue from where he left today. His 133-ball stay on Day three was laced with five sixes and nine fours. He took his time initially but then shifted gears after tea.

After Jaiswal left the ground, Rajat Patidar came in and was dismissed without scoring. Eventually, Kuldeep Yadav walked in as the night-watchman to see off the last few overs.

Earlier in the day, the Indian bowlers rose to the occasion to bundle out England for 319 runs. Mohammed Siraj was the wrecker-in-chief as he picked up four wickets. Ben Duckett, who hit 153, was the top-scorer for England.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.