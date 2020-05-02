India batsman Rohit Sharma is missing hitting the big shots as he is restricted in his house during the nationwide lockdown imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rohit, one of the cleanest strikers of the ball told former Australia pacer Brett Lee during the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports that even though he has a decent-sized balcony at home where he can train, the India opener cannot hit them big even if he wants to. Also Read - When Shami's Ball in the Nets Left Smriti Mandhana Swollen For 10 Days

"I am trying to follow whatever little I can. Hopefully, the gyms will open soon, and I can go there. But I am missing hitting the ball, that's for sure. As you know, I like to hit big, so the space is not enough. I just can't wait to go out there and start hitting the ball," Rohit told Lee.

People in Australia are still getting a decent doze in Australia due to the concept of backyard cricket in the country with the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh posting videos practicing at their respective homes. It's a common practice for people Down Under to play tennis ball cricket in their backyard, some of which are prepared exclusively for cricket.

And since that culture is yet to become common in India, Rohit doesn’t consider himself as lucky as the Australians.

“In Mumbai, it’s very expensive to get your own house where you have your own backyard. I live in an apartment and I am lucky to have a little balcony where I can run around and do some activities that my trainer has given me,” Rohit said.

“I wish I had enough place to play indoor cricket, but unfortunately in Mumbai, the place is very secluded, and you have to stick to your apartment. We are not lucky as you guys where you have your own backyard to play.”