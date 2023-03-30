Home

Rohit Sharma Misses IPL 2023 Captain’s Meet, Sparks Speculation Ahead of Mumbai’s Opener | VIRAL PIC

Baring Mumbai, all the captains of other nine teams posed for a picture with the IPL 2023 trophy in Ahmedabad.

Captains of nine IPL teams except Mumbai Indians were present in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma missed the IPL 2023 captain’s meet on Thursday in Ahmedabad, igniting speculations ahead of five-time champions’ opening game against Bangalore on April 1.

Besides, Rohit, Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram also missed the meet but the 2016 IPL champions were represented by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Meanwhile in another tweet, Rohit was seen posing for a picture with fans in between shoots for the sponsors on Thursday. Like previous years, the organisers host a IPL captains’ meet before every season and it is mandatory for the skippers of every team to be present.

Rohit Sharma with fans during the Star Sports shoot. pic.twitter.com/ypuJY3tgEm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 30, 2023

