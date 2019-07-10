India-New Zealand: Rohit Sharma motivating Ravindra Jadeja is the best thing on the internet today. India were in trouble and with the backs to the wall, Jadeja was was playing a blinder. In a bid to egg Jadeja on and pump him up, Rohit made signals from the dressing-room and it is team spirit at its very best. Seemed like the motivation from Rohit worked as Jadeja hit a brilliant 77 off 59 balls. His innings was laced with four fours and four sixes.

Here is the video that will win your heart:

It was heartbreaking for India as they did not qualify for the finals. This is the second WC semi-final in a row that India has lost. Kohli mentioned how unfair it is that even after topping the group stages, 40-45 minutes of poor cricket meant India was out of the tournament.

” I think Jadeja had a really good couple of games and it’s his performance today that’s a huge positive for his skill-set. MS had a good partnership with him, and again a game of small margins, run out by a small margin. Always feels bad when you play well all tournament and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out. New Zealand deserve it, they put us under more pressure. At times, I think our shot-selection could have been better. Otherwise, we played a really good brand of cricket. Really proud of the way we competed throughout the tournament. As I said, come the knockouts, it’s anyone’s game and New Zealand showed more composure. They were braver than us and deserve to win. Thanks to all the fans, thanks for coming out in huge numbers,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.