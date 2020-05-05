Former India cricket Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj, who has time and again blamed MS Dhoni for not backing the former, blamed the board for betraying his son in the fag end of his career. Also Read - You Just Cannot Copy MS Dhoni or Get Into His Shoes: Sanju Samson

He also said that India cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli should get good send-offs as they have made huge contributions to Indian cricket. Also Read - MS Dhoni And Sourav Ganguly Were Totally Different: Ashish Nehra on Former India Captains

In a chat with News24, Yograj was asked whether Yuvraj was betrayed by Dhoni and Kohli. Also Read - Suresh Raina Explains Difference Between Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli

“Along with these two, I would say that even the selectors betrayed him. I had met Ravi recently. He asked me for a photograph. I called him and pointed out that all great players should get a send-off based on their performances. When Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit retire, I would request the board to give them a good send-off as they have done so much for Indian cricket. Many have backstabbed him and it hurts,” he said.

Yograj criticised former Indian selector Sharandeep Singh and also took a jibe at the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for appointing selectors who were less experienced.

“Indian selector Sharandeep Singh, he used to go to meetings and say that Yuvraj should be dropped. Such people are appointed as selectors who do not know ABC of cricket. What do you expect from them? It hurts when someone backstabs you. Everybody was worried about what would happen to them if Yuvraj continues to perform,” Yograj added.