Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has played a lot of matches against India in his lifetime. Mushtaq in his prime was a difficult bowler to combat because of his innumerable variations. The former spinner recently hailed Virender Sehwag and drew parallels of the ex-India opener with greats like Sir Vivian Richards and Zaheer Abbas. He also reckoned that Sehwag must have inspired a lot of openers in his lifetime and believes Rohit Sharma must have learnt a lot watching him.

"Sehwag lifted the bar and showed the way with his self-belief. Sehwag scored a double century in ODIs so players believed it could happen, like Rohit Sharma. In fact, Rohit must have learnt a lot watching Sehwag bat," he said on his Youtube channel.

"Before Viru, only 1-2 players like Sir Viv or Zaheer Abbas who used to play that brand of cricket in ODIs and ruled over the world. They ruled the world and similarly, Sehwag also dominated world cricket," he added.

Mushtaq also admitted that Sehwag changed the mindset of many openers across the world with his aggressive brand of cricket.

“Keep in mind that the impact Virender Sehwag had on the world, the style in which he played, the brand of cricket he played, a lot of players from India benefitted from it. The manner of batting he showed the world, changed Indian cricket’s mindset and that of its cricketers,” he further added.

Across formats, Sehwag happens to be one of the most successful Indian openers ever with a strike rate of 82.2 in Tests, 104.3 in ODIs and 145.3 in T20Is. He also hit a couple of triple centuries in Tests in his career and a double ton in ODIs.