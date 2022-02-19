New Delhi: India newly appointed white ball skipper Rohit Sharma will also captain India in Test matches. BCCI made an official announcement on Saturday, stating that Rohit will lead India against Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20 and Test series.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Loses Cool, Kicks Ball After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Drops Catch During 2nd T20I Between India-West Indies | WATCH VIDEO

Another announcement which has garnered attention is that middle order batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from test squad. They have been asked to play Ranji Trophy. Also Read - IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Under Pressure, We Executed All Our Plans, Says Rohit Sharma

“The selection committee thought a lot before making the decision. We spoke to them earlier. We told them we will not consider them for 2 Test matches for Sri Lanka. We told them the doors are absolutely open for them. In just 2 Test matches, selectors decided to give chances to other cricketers. They are playing Ranji Trophy,” Chetan Sharma said. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Cheeky Response as Kieron Pollard Attempts to Outsmart Rohit Sharma During 2nd T20I Goes Viral | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah has been named Rohit’s deputy in the test matches. Sri Lanka will tour India will for three T20I’s and two tests starting 24th February.

India’s Test squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ashwin (fitness), Ravi Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Bumrah (VC), Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar.