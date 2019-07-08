India vs New Zealand: Rohit ‘Record’ Sharma would be looking to add feather to his crown as India take on New Zealand in semi-final 1 at Manchester. Indian opener Rohit Sharma has the opportunity of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 16-year-long standing world record. Rohit Sharma needs 26 runs to overtake Sachin and become the highest run-getter in a single edition of a World Cup. Tendulkar did it way back in 2003 when he scored 673 in South Africa to power India to the finals under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. Rohit has already scored 647 runs in the group stages already and as India get ready to take on the Blackcaps, Hitman would have this stat at the back of his mind.

With the kind of surreal form he is in, one would back him to get those 26 runs nine out of 10 times. Rohit has already slammed five centuries in the tournament helping India finish the group stages as the leader of the points table. Rohit pipped Kumar Sangakkara with his century in the match against Sri Lanka to register most centuries in a single edition of a World Cup. India would be hoping one more big performance from hitman which could help India reach the finals.