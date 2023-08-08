Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Needs a Better Team Like What MS Dhoni Got: Yuvraj Singh Makes BIG Remark

Rohit Sharma Needs a Better Team Like What MS Dhoni Got: Yuvraj Singh Makes BIG Remark

Do you agree with Yuvraj where he feels Rohit does not have the team to win the ODI WC?

Yuvraj Singh on Rohit, Dhoni @ICCTwitter

Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arguably the best limited-overs cricketer during his times. He could not only win matches with the bat and the ball, but would also contribute in the field with spectacular catches and run outs. With the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up, the focus would be on India captain Rohit Sharma, who is yet to lead India to an ICC title. Yuvraj, who has seen Rohit from close quarters, reckoned the MI skipper does not have a good unit like former India captain MS Dhoni did.

Trending Now

“Rohit Sharma needs a better Team like what MS Dhoni Got ( Sachin, Sehwag, Gambhir, Yuvi, Zaheer )” Yuvraj said this during a conversation with sports journalist Indranil Basu.

“Rohit Sharma is a good captain but you’ll have to give a good team to him. MS Dhoni was a good captain too but he had a good team and experienced players,” he said further.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨 Rohit Sharma needs a better Team like what MS Dhoni Got ( Sachin, Sehwag, Gambhir, Yuvi, Zaheer ) – Yuvraj Singh pic.twitter.com/G668MaYcxs — HITMAN🌹LOVER🌹 (@ILoveYouBolDo) August 7, 2023

Rohit would be a key player when Pakistan face India on a number of occasions over the next four months or so. First, India take on Pakistan twice at the Asia Cup stage and then if both sides manage to make the summit clash – then they meet for a third time. Following that, there is the ODI World Cup where India takes on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

So, exciting times for the fans of the two cricketers from neighbouring countries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES