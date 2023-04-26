Home

‘Rohit Sharma Needs Little Break From IPL’, Reckons Sunil Gavaskar After GT Beat MI

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 2 (off eight balls), an attempted flick ending up as a leading edge that flew high and into bowler Hardik Pandya's hands.

New Delhi: Sunil Gavaskar reckoned that Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma should take some break from the ongoing Indian Premier League and will come back for the last few games after Gujarat Titans beat MI by 55 runs on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

This was the second consecutive loss for Mumbai in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. Rohit Sharma is currently struggling with the bat as the batter is unable to play big knocks, while playing against Gujarat Titans the Indian captain was dismissed for 2 (off eight balls).

“He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC [final], I don’t know,” Gavaskar said. “But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship [final]” said Gavaskar.

Indian legendary cricketer also opened up about the scnerio of Mumbai for playoffs saying that the franchise need to play play some extraordinary cricket.

“It’s going to be a miracle that’s going to make them qualify [for the IPL playoffs]. The way they are at the moment, yes, they could conceivably finish [at number] four, but they will have to play some extraordinary cricket, both batting as well as bowling”

Mumbai Indians are currently on seventh position on points table the franchise will now lock horns against Rajasthan Royals which will be played on April 30 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

