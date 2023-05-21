Home

Rohit Sharma, Nita Ambani Lead Mumbai Indians For a Victory Lap After Beating SRH | VIDEO

Mumbai: After beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the do-or-die clash by eight wickets. Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani along with captain Rohit Sharma and players. The players were taking a lap with a poster that says “Thank You Fans for Supporting Largest Family”.

Rohit Sharma-led MI is currently on the fourth position on the points table and the franchise’s future is now depends upon Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match which is getting delayed dueto rain.

However, MI thanked the crowed by taking the victory lap after beating SRH by eight wickets. The video of franchise’s gesture went viral on social media and here is the viral video:

A victory lap by Mumbai Indians players to thank the crowd. pic.twitter.com/IJyN4KqroN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2023

However Rohit Sharma also opened up on franchise’s victory saying that they came with that mindset.

We came the mindset of that, we wanted to win and not worry about what we can’t control. I haven;t spoken to anyone. We’ve got ourselves to blame if we don’t qualify. Last year, we did a big favour for RCB, I hope we get the desired result. We did a lot of things right. We didn’t start well and then won three on the trot. The crucial moments in the game that we lost – there were a lot of moments. The game against Punjab, we could have played well. And the last game against LSG, we had the game in our hands. We can’t look too much into it. Sometimes it just doesn’t come along.

