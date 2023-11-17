Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Now Part of School Syllabus After ODI World Cup 2023 Heroics – VIRAL PIC

Rohit Sharma Now Part of School Syllabus After ODI World Cup 2023 Heroics – VIRAL PIC

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to take on Pat Cummins' Australia in final of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19.

Rohit Sharma in school GK book (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team is set to take on Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. Ahead of the big IND vs AUS final, a picture from a general knowledge school book is going viral on the internet in which a chapter is completely dedicated to the Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Trending Now

Rohit Sharma’s dominating batting against New Zealand in the first semi-final set the tone for Indian batting as India posted a mammoth total of 397/4 on the back of Rohit’s 47 off 29 deliveries and Virat Kohli-Shreyas Iyer ton. Then India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final of World Cup 2023 as Mohammed Shami went on to record his best bowling figure (7 for 57).

You may like to read

A chapter on Rohit Sharma in a school book. pic.twitter.com/X3KDtniNKl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 17, 2023

The Indian skipper has scored 550 runs in this tournament so far and is the second Indian batter to score more than 500 runs in two different editions of ODI World Cups. He is also the first batter in history to score more than 500 World Cups with a strike rate of over 120. Rohit’s intent in this tournament and the blazing starts he provided to the Indian team in the first batting powerplay have been one of the key factors behind India’s success in the World Cup.

Australia have set up a title clash with India on Sunday after beating South Africa by three wickets in a tense semi-final at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The five-time champions have marched into their eighth Men’s ODI World Cup final happening on Sunday, which is also a re-match of the 2003 World Cup finale against India.

Travis Head top-scored with 62, before Steven Smith (30), Josh Inglis (28), Mitchell Starc (16 not out), and captain Pat Cummins (14 not out) thwarted the valiant challenge from South Africa to help Australia march into the final.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc took three wickets each, but the latter and Josh Hazlewood set the base for keeping South Africa to 212 by reducing them to 22/4 in 11.5 overs, where Australia also backed up the bowlers with impressive fielding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.