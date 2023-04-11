Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of History Against Delhi Capitals | CHECK DEETS

Home

Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of History Against Delhi Capitals, Set to Become First Batter to Slam 1000 Runs Against Two IPL Teams

Rohit Sharma scored 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 and become the first cricketer to reach this milestone.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of making another record in the Indian Premier League as the opener is just 88 runs away from scoring 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals and after this the 35-year-old batter will become the first cricketer to score 1000 runs against two different teams.

However, five-time champion Mumbai is unable to perform in this season of cash-rich league as the franchise is still searching for their maiden win of the tournament.

Now, Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. Both Delhi and Mumbai will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. It is extremely difficult to gain consistency in the highly competitive league if the Indian players are not delivering and that is what is plaguing both sides.

Delhi are being forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

