Melbourne: Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, all-team captains' addressed the media on Saturday. During the event at the MCG, India captain Rohit Sharma spoke at length about premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Calling him a quality bowler, Rohit admitted the T20 WC is important – but Bumrah's career is more important and hence taking a risk would not be judicious.

"He's a quality bowler. He has been doing good for us for so many years. Unfortunately, as I said earlier, injuries happen. It's not in your hands. We spoke to many specialists about his injury, but there was no good response. Yes, this World Cup is important, but his career is more important to us. He is just 27 or 28, and has a lot of cricket ahead of him in the future. We can't take the risk, and that is what the specialists told us. He'll play a lot more and win a lot many matches for India. But yes, his absence will be felt," Rohit on Bumrah's injury.

Meanwhile, India has added Mohammed Shami to the squad in place of the injured Bumrah. The announcement was made on Friday by the Indian board.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” a BCCI release read.

Also, Pakistan have added Fakhar Zaman in their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, PCB announced on Friday. Zaman’s inclusion have now pushed Usman Qadir in the Travelling Reserves Squad.