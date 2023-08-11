Home

Rohit Sharma Reveals Why He And Virat Kohli Aren’t Playing T20Is

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been part of India’s T20 side ever since the side was dumped out of the T20 World Cup.

Rohit, Kohli have not played T20I cricket for a while. (Image Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India’s two biggest batting stars have not featured in any T20 international matches ever since the side was knocked out of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. The reins of the shortest format have been taken up by Hardik Pandya, while Kohli and Rohit have missed out from the side. A similar trend holds true for other seasoned players such as Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. In a recent interview, Rohit spoke at length behind the thinking and why the selectors have decided to take this path.

As per India’s captain, in light of the T20 World Cup on the horizon, they made a collective decision to forgo participating in ODIs last year and they are focusing on doing the same considering the ICC Cricket World Cup slated to be held later this year.

“Last year also we did the same thing – the T20 World Cup was there, so we didn’t play one-day cricket. Now also we are doing the same, the ODI World Cup is there, so we are not playing T20s,” Rohit said.

The Indian captain was also very categorical when he said that all players cannot play every game and be ready at all times. He then spoke about how even Ravindra Jadeja has not been playing T20 cricket for a while now.

“We decided this two years ago. (Ravindra) Jadeja is also not playing T20, you did not ask about him? I understand the focus (on himself and Virat). But Jadeja is also not playing,” Rohit further added.

Both Rohit and Virat will be key members of the side in the upcoming Asia Cup as well as in the World Cup later this year. The Asia Cup will give the Indian team a great chance to figure out their combinations before the World Cup. India has not won an ICC title for over a decade now and the side would be keen to win the coveted title at home later this year.

