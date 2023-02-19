Home

Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni – Who is The Better IPL Captain? Virender Sehwag ANSWERS

Delhi: Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are the two most successful IPL captains over the years and hence comparisons between the two are bound to happen. Former India opener Virender Sehwag is the latest to be asked to pick the best IPL captain. When Sehwag was asked the question, he reckoned it has to be Rohit and he also explained why is it the current Indian captain.

“The numbers tell you everything. See, MS Dhoni had the experience of captaining the Indian team and then he became the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma’s first captaincy stint was with the Mumbai Indians, and from there, his journey to success began. So, that’s why he deserves more credit. Much like Sourav Ganguly, who became the captain of the Indian team and tried new and different things. He played two finals of a World Cup and under his leadership, India became the number one one-day team. That’s why my pick goes to Rohit Sharma,” said Sehwag on Star Sports.

Rohit and Dhoni share nine out of 15 IPL titles between them. While Rohit has won it five times with the Mumbai Indians, Dhoni has led CSK to the title four times.

The 2023 IPL season is set to start on March 31 with Dhoni-led Chennai taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans. It is expected to be a mouthwatering start to the season. The opening game of the 2023 season will take place in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni and Co. will look to get their campaign off to a winning start.

