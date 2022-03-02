New Delhi: In India, cricket is a religion in itself and the fans worship the cricketers as of they are demi-gods. It gets insane at times, but it is the love for the game that also unifies the country. With MS Dhoni not playing for India anymore, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably the two most popular cricketers in the country.Also Read - India Tour of Ireland 2022: Rohit Sharma And Co. to Play 2 T20Is Before England Series - Check Schedule

Recently, just before the release of Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai', she was doing the promotions for the film. She was visiting news channels, studios, having interaction with fans and journalists. During one such interaction, she was asked to pick her favourite Indian cricketer and the two options she was given were Rohit and Virat.

Alia seems to have played it smart as she specifically said currently it is Rohit. She added further that Virat remains her all-time favourite.

Alia Bhatt’s current favourite is Rohit Sharma but Virat Kohli is… #AliaBhatt #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/CxU5uRMfGx — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) February 23, 2022

Recently, Kohli was sacked as India’s Test captain and that created a massive controversy. Rohit has been appointed as the captain of all three formats and his job as full-time leader has got off to a good start as India whitewashed West Indies and Sri Lanka in T20Is recently.

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to feature in his landmark 100th Test at Mohali. He would be coming back to the side after a short break. His return will bolster the side further.

The first Test against Sri Lanka starts on March 4.