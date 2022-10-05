Indore: Rohit Sharma is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the generation, but recently his bat has let him down. During the third and final T20I versus South Africa, Rohit did not come good and all he could register was a two-ball duck. Kagiso Rabada got the wicket of the Indian captain and dragged one back onto his stumps while trying to punch it off the back foot. With the duck, he registered a few unwanted feats. He is now the first Indian batter to register 10 ducks in the shortest format and it was his third of the calendar year at Indore.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Gives Winning Trophy to Shahbaz Ahmed After Ind-SA Final T20I at Indore; Heartwarming Gesture Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit has been dismissed four times for a suck in T20Is, which is the highest for any Indian captain in the format. He would surely like to rectify that in Australia during the T20 World Cup. The Indian captain has also been dismissed on 43 occasions for a single-digit score in T20Is – which is the highest in T20Is.

"We need to see what better we can do. We are working towards that, guys need a lot of clarity, it's my job to make sure it happens. It's a work in progress, we need to keep working and keep finding answers to it. Lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, that's why we are going there early. We want to play on the bouncy pitches of Perth, we want to see what we can do there," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Brief scores: South Africa 227-3 in 20 Overs (Rilee Rossouw 100 not out, Quinton de Kock 68; Umesh Yadav 1/34) beat India 178-10 in 18.3 Overs (Dinesh Karthik 46, Deepak Chahar 31; Dwaine Pretorius 3/26, Keshav Maharaj 2/34) by 49 runs