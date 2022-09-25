Hyderabad: Virat Kohli was the architect of the Indian win over Australia at Hyderabad on Sunday in the T20I decider as he hit a sublime 63 off 48 balls. Kohli’s innings were laced with four sixes and three fours. But what stole the show was captain Rohit Sharma patting Kohli as he was walking back to the pavilion. The gesture is winning the social space as expected. There have been rumours about a rift between the two but this picture should bring an end to all that talk. Here is the picture and how fans are showing love for it.Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Cricket Score: Suryakumar, Virat Kohli Shine in India's 6-Wicket Victory Over Australia; Clinch Series 2-1

Here is the video: Also Read - Virat Kohli's Glorious SIX Off Pat Cummins at Hyderabad During 3rd T20I Between Ind-Aus | Wacth Viral VIDEO

Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Open With Rohit Sharma- Fans Suggest After KL Rahul Fails in 3rd T20I | VIRAL TWEETS

This is how the two celebrated the win:

This video gives a different happiness! pic.twitter.com/QElXgAdOvo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2022

Rohit Sharma gave a pat on Virat Kohli’s back for his knock. pic.twitter.com/i5Sb47yAvd — Krishna 🇮🇳❤️ (@Krishna76585) September 25, 2022

After the win, Kohli revealed why he is batting at No. 3 ahead of Suryakumar Yadav.

“That’s why I’m batting at 3, giving the experience to the team (at that position). Surya was batting really well, I turned around to the dug-out, Rahul bhai and Ro both asked me to continue batting (and bat for a long time), he has the game to bat under any condition (on SKY), he batted beautifully in the Asia Cup,” Kohli said after the win.

With the six-wicket win, India have now sealed the tree-match T20I series after having lost the first game at Mohali. This should give the side confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup which takes place in Australia next month.