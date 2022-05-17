MI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is already looking ahead to next year’s IPL after a dreadful season this year (IPL 2022), having lost 9 out of their 12 matches so far in the season and languishing right at the bottom of the table.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Mumbai Indians made two changes to the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, with Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav both getting a chance to showcase their skills at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

“We’re going to field first. Just want to try out some things, and it works when we have a score in front of us. We have two changes: the spinners from the last game go out, Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss after opting to field first. Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

“We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game,” added the Mumbai Indians captain.

With only one more game to play, Mumbai Indians would be looking to end this year’s IPL on a high. With no hopes to reach the playoffs, the MI team would be preparing for the coming season and would like to believe that they can turn things around next year.