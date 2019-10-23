It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Rohit Sharma is easily the “best striker” of the cricket ball in the world at the moment. Rohit’s clean striking, effortless ability to play a pull shot (arguably the toughest in the sport) or sheer timing is definitely a sight to behold for every cricket lover around the world. After being given a chance to save his flailing Test career, Rohit passed the litmus test in the longer format and completely owned the recently-concluded series versus South Africa. Apart from scoring heaps of runs, it was Rohit’s six-hitting abilities which kept the crowd and fans hooked and at the edge of their seats.

During the three-match series versus Proteas, Rohit broke several records and rewrote the history books with another special batting performance. From breaking Sir Don Bradman’s record of the best batting averages in home Tests to eclipsing Shimron Hetmyer’s record of hitting the most number of sixes in a Test series – Rohit did it all. During the course, he also became pipped former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram in hitting most sixes against one bowler in a Test Series.

The 32-year old smashed 11 sixes against Dane Piedt in the three-Test series. He overtook Cairns, who hammed 10 maximums versus Shane Warne during New Zealand vs Australia series in 2000. Akram is the third in the list with 9 sixes against his name which he hit versus Zimbabwe’s Paul Strang in 1996 Test series.

Rohit’s aggregate of 529 runs at an impressive average of 132.25 speaks volumes about the dominance he has had over the South African bowlers. He was named the ‘Man of the Series’ for his extraordinary show.

In the latest rolled out ICC Test Player Rankings, Rohit became the third India batsman to reach the top 10 in all three formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is).

Rohit emulated captain Virat Kohli and retired opener Gautam Gambhir as his knock of 212 in the third Test in Ranchi helped him advance 12 places to 10th position in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen.