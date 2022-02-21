Kolkata: After a clean sweep in the ODIs, Rohit Sharma led India to ensure another whitewash against West Indies in the T20I series on Sunday in Kolkata. With the West Indies series done, India captain Rohit pointed out the biggest takeaway for the side. As per Rohit, he reckons the middle-order stepping it up is the biggest takeaway for India from the series.Also Read - Haris Rauf Slaps Kamran Ghulam For Dropping Catch During PSL 2022 Game; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

"Biggest take away from the ODIs was the middle order making it count," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"When you play against a team like West Indies, you can test your batting and bowling. They bat very deep. It was a good challenge to defend in both games," he added.

For Rohit, it was his third successive clean sweep as fulltime skipper, having earlier defeated New Zealand (0-3) in T20Is and West Indies (0-3) in ODIs. The win also matched their 2020 record of nine successive victories on the trot.

For the West Indies, this was their third successive bilateral series defeats away from home — 0-2 to New Zealand in 2020-21 and 0-3 to Pakistan 2021-22 — as they capped a forgettable India sojourn losing six matches on the trot (including three in the ODI leg).

Suryakumar Yadav was the star for India in the series and was rightly awarded the man of the series and the player of the match on Sunday for his breathtaking 65 off 31 balls. It was his innings that powered India to 184 for five which proved to be enough against the touring West Indies side.