Rohit Sharma Practices In Nets Ahead of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series | Watch Viral Video
Rohit Sharma will lead India in three ODIs against New Zealand starting on Wednesday.
New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma hit the ground hard ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
In a video posted by BCCI, Rohit was seen hitting wide range of shots in his armoury, that included cuts, drives through the off side. In the end, the right-hander seemed satisfied with his batting and walked out happily.
🔊 Sound 🔛#TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 gets into the groove ahead of the #INDvNZ ODI series opener 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/NR6DaK56mg
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2023
The India captain has been in good form after returning from a thumb injury he suffered against Bangladesh last year. Since his return, Rohit scored 83, 17 and 42 against Sri Lanka in three ODIs and led to win in all the game.
