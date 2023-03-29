Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Press Conference LIVE Streaming: Timing, When And Where to Watch MI Presser Ahead of IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma Press Conference LIVE Streaming: Timing, When And Where to Watch MI Presser Ahead of IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma Press Conference LIVE Streaming: During the presser, he is likely to be asked about the playing XI, batting order and other topics like Jasprit Bumrah's injury.

Rohit Sharma Press Conference

Rohit Sharma Press Conference LIVE Streaming

With less than a week left for the start of the 16th edition of the IPL, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is all set to address the press on Wednesday. During the presser, he is likely to be asked about the playing XI, batting order and other topics like Jasprit Bumrah’s injury.

Here are the detaiuls of the upcoming Rohit Sharma presser.

You may like to read

When is the Mumbai Indians press conference that would be addressed by captain Rohit Sharma?

The MI presser is going to take place on March 29, Wednesday.

At what time is the Mumbai Indians press conference going to start?

The presser is scheduled to start at 10 AM IST.

Where can fans live stream the Mumbai Indians press conference?

Fans can get the live streaming of the MI presser on the official Instagram page of the franchise.

Who would be attending the MI presser on Wednesday?

MI coach Mark Boucher and captain Rohit Sharma would attend the press conference.

Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership MI have lifted the IPL title five times but last year, they had to suffer an embarrassment of finishing at the last position. MI was only able to win four matches of the total 14 and finished at the bottom.

Mumbai Squad IPL 2023 Team Players ListRohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma ,Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Raghav Goyal

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.