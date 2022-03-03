Mohali: In less than 24 hours, Rohit Sharma would be leading India for the first time in Tests. The newly-appointed Test captain of India is going to speak to the media on the eve of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The PC takes place today (March 3) at 1:00 PM. With much buzz around ex-India captain Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, that is something Rohit is expected to speak on apart from other things.Also Read - Pradeep Sangwan Recalls Virat Kohli's Dietary Transformation Ahead of Ex-IND Captain's 100th Test

Here are the things Rohit could speak of the pre-match presser today… Also Read - Iqbal Abdulla Recalls Virat Kohli's Hilarious Mistake Ahead of Landmark 100th Test

Virat Kohli’s 100th Test: All the attention would be around this. Kohli would become the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests for the country. Rohit could speak of Kohli’s preparation ahead of the landmark Test. Kohli has not got a century in more than two years and Rohit could also touch upon the expectations around the former. Also Read - IND vs SL: Sachin Tendulkar Lavishes Praise on Virat Kohli, Hails Him For Motivating the Whole Generation

Is Ashwin Fit? If it is a special Test for Kohli, it could be the same for senior Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin – who needs five wickets to go past legendary Kapil Dev’s 434 wickets feat. But the problem is Ashwin’s fitness. While Jasprit Bumrah said that Ashwin looks in good shape, it would be interesting to listen to what Rohit has to say to that.