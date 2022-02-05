Ahmedabad: India’s newly-appointed full-time limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma would address his first press conference on Saturday on the eve of the first ODI versus West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While it is not the ideal time for him to take over as India was whitewashed recently by South Africa, expectations are high from Rohit – who has been successful whenever he has led teams.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI vs West Indies 1st ODI at Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma Era Begins

With the team not in the right state of mind as per reports, it would be interesting how Rohit deals with the hard questions from the press. Here are the things one feels Rohit could address ahead of the ODI. Also Read - When Rahul Dravid Passed Wrong Information to BCCI Selectors About Sourav Ganguly

Kohli’s Role: The ex-India captain would for the first time play under the leadership of Rohit and hence all eyes would be in their chemistry in the middle. How much of a role would Kohli have in the leadership decisions would be another thing to watch out for. It would be intriguing to hear Rohit’s version on this. Also Read - Virat Kohli Was Unhappy With Anil Kumble ‘For Not Standing up For Players’ - Ex-Team India Manager Ratnakar Shetty

Who Will OPEN? With Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to be unavailable for selection for the match, will KL Rahul open with Rohit, or would the team experiment with Ishan Kishan considering a left-right combination at the top always helps. And eyeing the two big ICC events coming up, will the management give Kishan a go?