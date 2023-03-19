Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma Proposes Fan With Rose At Visakhapatnam Airport, Says ‘Will You Marry Me?’ | Watch Video

Rohit Sharma had missed the first ODI against Australia due to his brother-in-law's wedding.

Rohit Sharma arrives at the Visakhapatnam Airport. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS: After attending his brother-in-law’s wedding in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma hilariously proposed to one of his fans at the Visakhapatnam airport, asking ‘Will you marry me?’. India have won the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium against Australia.

The incident happened when the Indian players were coming out of the Visakhapatnam airport on Saturday. As Rohit was making his way out of the airport, the Indian captain saw a fan taking a video of him with his front camera.

Rohit Sharma is an amazing character – what a guy! pic.twitter.com/YZzPmAKGpk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 19, 2023

As always, Rohit’s funny side came out as he Mumbai Indians skipper gifted a rose to the person much to his surprise and said, “Will you marry me?”. The video went viral on social media.

Rohit has missed the first ODI and Hardik Pandya led the side in his absence. Rohit recently led India to a 2-1 Test series win against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With this win, India also qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India will take on Australia in the WTC final on June 7 at The Oval in England. After the ongoing ODI series against Australia, Rohit will be seen in Mumbai Indians colours in the IPL 2023.

