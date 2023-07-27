Home

Rohit Sharma Provides BIG Update on Injured Jasprit Bumrah’s Comeback Ahead of ODIs vs West Indies

Responding to Bumrah's comeback, India captain Rohit Sharma said that he is still unsure about the pacer's status.

Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah Injury @ Twitter/ ICC

Barbados: With roughly three months to go for the ODI World Cup in India, there are massive speculations about pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s availability. Bumrah, who has not been playing international cricket for quite some time now, is set to make a comeback in the series against Ireland as per reports. Recovering from a lower back stress fracture surgery, the premier pacer is at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Responding to Bumrah’s comeback, India captain Rohit Sharma said that he is still unsure about the pacer’s status.

“The amount of experience that Bumrah brings to the team is very important. He is returning after a big injury and I am not sure if he will travel to Ireland. We haven’t decided on that (Bumrah’s travel to Ireland),”Rohit Sharma said ahead of the 1st ODI.

“If he gets to play matches it is good for us and we hope he gets more matches under his belt before the World Cup 2023. After returning from a big injury a player misses the match fitness and the match feeling. We will see in a month as to how many games he plays. It all depends on how much he has recovered. We are in constant touch with NCA and we are positive at this moment,” Rohit added.

The squad for the T20Is against Ireland is yet to be announced. It is likely to be announced soon.

India won the two-match Test series 1-0. The Rohit-led side won the first Test at Dominica and then they were in a winning position in the second Test at Trinidad but rain played spoilsport on the final day and hence India had to settle for a draw.

Meanwhile, West Indies have recalled star batter Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for their upcoming three match ODI series against India, which starts on July 27 at Kensington Oval.

Without a doubt, India would start overwhelming favourites in the ODIs. It will also be a good opportunity for India to test their bench strength and get the house in order ahead of the ODI World Cup.

