Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid Likely To Miss India’s Traning Session At Dharamsala | Check Details

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid Likely To Miss India’s Traning Session At Dharamsala | Check Details

The fifth Test match between India and England will be special because this will be 100th Test match for Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow.

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid Likely To Miss India's Traning Session At Dharamsala | Check Details

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma along with head coach Rahul Dravid will miss the practice session ahead of the fifth Test against England match which is scheduled to be played in HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Trending Now

India have already sealed the series by 3-1 in the five-Test match series against Three Lions. Now, Rohit Sharma & Co. will look to win the fifth Test match to strengthen their position at the top of the WTC points table by making it 4-1 and England.

You may like to read

“England will train at the HPCA stadium from 9:30 AM onwards. India will train at the HPCA stadium from 12:30 PM onwards,” BCCI said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, according to an Indian Express report, India coach Dravid and captain Rohit are likely to be flown to Bilaspur on a helicopter as special guests to inaugurate the Khel Mahakhumbh. Union minister and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur is also likely to grace the occasion.

The third edition of ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ will commence in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district from Tuesday, BJP state secretary Narendra Atri said. Atri on Monday said village and panchayat level teams will compete for five sports events — volleyball, kabaddi, cricket, basketball and athletics — in the event to be held at Luhnu ground.

The tournament will be inaugurated jointly by Union Information cum Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, India cricket team coach Rahul Dravid and team captain Rohit Sharma, the BJP secretary said.

The ‘Sansad Khel Mahakumbh’ was launched by MP Anurag Thakur in 2018. The first edition of the tournament was inaugurated by former captain and veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at Dharamshala cricket stadium, he said.

Atri said more than 3,700 village and panchayat teams participated in in the last two editions of the event.

So far over 87,400 players have showcased their skills in the ‘Sansad Khel Mahakumbh’, which is held in Hamirpur district, he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.